View full-sized image Anatomical drawing of a bladder. The bladder has strong pelvic floor muscles that keep urine from escaping.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Strong pelvic muscles

Urologic Diseases

441 KB | 900 x 1050

JPG

Unlabeled Anatomy
