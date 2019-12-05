The bladder has strong pelvic floor muscles that keep urine from escaping
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Anatomical drawing of a bladder. The bladder has strong pelvic floor muscles that keep urine from escaping.
Alternate Text
Anatomical drawing of a bladder. The bladder has strong pelvic floor muscles that keep urine from escaping.
Caption
Strong pelvic muscles
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
441 KB | 900 x 1050
File Type
JPG
Share this page