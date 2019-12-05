Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Anatomical drawing of a bladder. The bladder has strong pelvic floor muscles that keep urine from escaping.

Alternate Text

Anatomical drawing of a bladder. The bladder has strong pelvic floor muscles that keep urine from escaping.

Caption

Strong pelvic muscles

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

441 KB | 900 x 1050

File Type

JPG