A female figure with a transplanted kidney
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Anatomical diagram of a female figure with a transplanted kidney. The two diseased kidneys are still in place on either side of the spine, just below the rib cage. The transplanted kidney is located on the left side, just above the bladder. A transplanted ureter connects the new kidney to the bladder.
Alternate Text
Anatomical diagram of a female figure with a transplanted kidney. The two diseased kidneys are still in place on either side of the spine, just below the rib cage. The transplanted kidney is located on the left side, just above the bladder. A transplanted ureter connects the new kidney to the bladder.
Caption
Kidney transplantation
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
617 KB | 1350 x 1500
File Type
JPG
Share this page