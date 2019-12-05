Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of the head and neck with the thyroid, pituitary gland, TSH, and T3–T4 labeled. Arrows show the direction of TSH from the pituitary gland to the thyroid gland and of T3–T4 from the thyroid to the pituitary gland.

The thyroid gland’s production of thyroid hormones (T3 and T4) is regulated by thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), which is made by the pituitary gland.

867 KB | 2100 x 3000

JPG