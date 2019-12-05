Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of a medullary sponge kidney. The large part of the kidney appears to be porous, like a sponge. An inset shows a microscopic view of a nephron with cysts growing on the tubule. Labels point to the cysts.

In MSK, cysts form in the collecting tubes and keep urine from flowing freely through the kidneys.

