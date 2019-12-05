A microscopic view of a nephron with cysts
Drawing that shows a microscopic view of a nephron with cysts. Blood vessels are shown on the left side of the picture. A urine-collecting tube is shown on the right side of the picture. In the middle, branching blood vessels intertwine with the branching
In the nephron (left), tiny blood vessels intertwine with urine-collecting tubes. Each kidney contains about 1 million nephrons.
