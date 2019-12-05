Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a medullary sponge kidney. The large part of the kidney appears to be porous, like a sponge.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a medullary sponge kidney. The large part of the kidney appears to be porous, like a sponge.

Caption

In MSK, cysts form in the collecting tubes and keep urine from flowing freely through the kidneys.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

507 KB | 1269 x 1059

File Type

JPG