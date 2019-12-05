The brain and adrenal glands with hypothalamus, pituitary gland, and adrenal glands labeled and arrows diagramming the effect of CRH on ACTH and the effect of ACTH on cortisol
The hypothalamus sends CRH to the pituitary, which responds by secreting ACTH. ACTH then causes the adrenals to release cortisol into the bloodstream.
