Gastrointestinal tract with labels pointing to the ascending colon, transverse colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus

View full-sized image Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract with labels pointing to the ascending colon, transverse colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus. The ascending colon and the sigmoid colon are shaded.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

The sigmoid colon is the last one-third of the colon.

Digestive Diseases

745 KB | 1575 x 2400

JPG

Anatomy English labels
