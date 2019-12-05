U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Glucose meter and a person using a lancing device to obtain a blood sample from a fingertip for testing with the meter

Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of a glucose meter and a person using a lancing device to obtain a blood sample from a fingertip for testing with the meter.

People with diabetes typically use a lancing device to obtain a blood sample and a glucose meter to measure the glucose level in the sample.

Diabetes

490 KB | 1500 x 1650

JPG

Unlabeled Equipment- medical
