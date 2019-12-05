Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of the outline of a body showing the nervous system with descriptions of each of the four types of nerves. Cranial nerves go from your brain to your eyes, mouth, ears, and other parts of your head. Central nerves are in your brain and spinal cord.

The nervous system has four main parts—cranial, central, peripheral, and autonomic. Diabetes can damage the peripheral, autonomic, and cranial nerves.

1003 KB | 2250 x 3000

JPG