Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of an inguinal hernia with the small intestine, internal inguinal ring, external inguinal ring, pubic bone, penis, spermatic cord, and testes labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of an inguinal hernia with the small intestine, internal inguinal ring, external inguinal ring, pubic bone, penis, spermatic cord, and testes labeled.

Caption

An inguinal hernia showing the small intestine descending through the inguinal canal.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

756 KB | 2100 x 2100

File Type

JPG