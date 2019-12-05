U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Cross section of an eye showing three stages of diabetes damage

View full-sized image Drawing of a cross section of an eye showing no diabetes damage with the retina, blood vessels on the retina, the optic nerve, the vitreous, and the lens labeled. Drawing of a cross section of an eye showing some diabetes damage with the retina, blood vessels on the retina, the optic nerve, the vitreous, and the lens labeled. Drawing of a cross section of an eye showing a lot of diabetes damage with the retina, blood vessels on the retina, the optic nerve, new blood vessels, the vitreous, and the lens labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Diabetes

File Size

1.053 MB | 1920 x 2700

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
