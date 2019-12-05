Digestive system with sections labeled: mouth, esophagus; stomach; small intestine, including the duodenum, jejunum, and ileum; large intestine (colon); rectum; and anus
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the digestive system with sections labeled: mouth, esophagus; stomach; small intestine, including the duodenum, jejunum, and ileum; large intestine (colon); rectum; and anus.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the digestive system with sections labeled: mouth, esophagus; stomach; small intestine, including the duodenum, jejunum, and ileum; large intestine (colon); rectum; and anus.
Caption
The bowel is made up of the small and large intestines. The small intestine includes three sections—the duodenum, jejunum, and ileum.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.078 MB | 2250 x 2400
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy English labels
Share this page