Kidney with dysplasia
Description
Drawing of a kidney with dysplasia. The dysplastic kidney appears as a cluster of different-sized cysts.
Alternate Text
Caption
In kidney dysplasia, the tubules fail to branch out, and urine has nowhere to go. The urine collects inside the kidney and forms cysts.
