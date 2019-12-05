Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a kidney with dysplasia. The dysplastic kidney appears as a cluster of different-sized cysts.

Alternate Text

Caption

In kidney dysplasia, the tubules fail to branch out, and urine has nowhere to go. The urine collects inside the kidney and forms cysts.

319 KB | 845 x 736

JPG