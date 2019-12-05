Description

Drawings of a normal bowel and three types of bowel diversion surgeries, including ileostomy/colostomy, ileoanal reservoir, and continent ileostomy. The normal bowel drawing shows the stomach, small intestine, and large intestine. The ileostomy/colostomy drawing shows the stomach and a shortened small intestine that ends at a stoma. It also shows the large intestine, which is shaded to indicate it has been removed or bypassed during surgery. The stoma is labeled. The ileoanal reservoir surgery drawing shows the stomach and a shortened small intestine whose end has been turned into an ileoanal reservoir. It also shows the large intestine, which has been shaded to indicate it has been removed or bypassed during surgery. The anus and ileoanal reservoir are labeled. The continent ileostomy drawing shows the stomach and a shortened small intestine whose end has been turned into a Kock pouch. It also shows the large intestine, which is shaded to indicate it has been removed or bypassed during surgery. A short segment of bowel protrudes from the Kock pouch and ends at a stoma. The Kock pouch and stoma are labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawings of a normal bowel and three types of bowel diversion surgeries, including ileostomy/colostomy, ileoanal reservoir, and continent ileostomy. The normal bowel drawing shows the stomach, small intestine, and large intestine. The ileostomy/colostomy drawing shows the stomach and a shortened small intestine that ends at a stoma. It also shows the large intestine, which is shaded to indicate it has been removed or bypassed during surgery. The stoma is labeled. The ileoanal reservoir surgery drawing shows the stomach and a shortened small intestine whose end has been turned into an ileoanal reservoir. It also shows the large intestine, which has been shaded to indicate it has been removed or bypassed during surgery. The anus and ileoanal reservoir are labeled. The continent ileostomy drawing shows the stomach and a shortened small intestine whose end has been turned into a Kock pouch. It also shows the large intestine, which is shaded to indicate it has been removed or bypassed during surgery. A short segment of bowel protrudes from the Kock pouch and ends at a stoma. The Kock pouch and stoma are labeled.

Caption

Bowel diversion surgeries

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1.125 MB | 3000 x 1425

File Type

JPG