Vacuum device placed around the penis to treat erectile dysfunction
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a vacuum device placed around the penis to treat erectile dysfunction. Labels point to the pump, which draws air out of the cylinder, and an elastic ring, which, when fitted over the base of the penis, traps the blood and sustains the erection
Alternate Text
Drawing of a vacuum device placed around the penis to treat erectile dysfunction. Labels point to the pump, which draws air out of the cylinder, and an elastic ring, which, when fitted over the base of the penis, traps the blood and sustains the erection
Caption
When air is pumped out of the tube, blood flows into the penis and causes an erection.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1012 KB | 2400 x 2100
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Male Anatomy Equipment- medical
Share this page