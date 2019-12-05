Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of an inflatable penile implant to treat erectile dysfunction. An erection is produced by squeezing a small pump implanted in the scrotum. The pump causes fluid to flow from a reservoir in the lower pelvis to two inflatable rods in the penis. The

Alternate Text

Caption

A pump implanted under the skin fills two rods with fluid to cause an erection.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

758 KB | 2400 x 2250

File Type

JPG