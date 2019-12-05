Urinary tract in a male figure with labels for the kidneys, bladder, and ureters
Drawing of the urinary tract in a male figure with labels for the kidneys, bladder, and ureters.
The kidneys remove wastes and extra water from the blood to form urine. Urine travels from the kidneys to the bladder through the ureters.
789 KB | 1800 x 2400
JPG
