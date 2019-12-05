Three kidneys that represent different stages of development
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of three kidneys that represent different stages of development. At the upper left, the smallest kidney is connected to a ureter with only a couple of branches into the kidney. In the middle, a slightly larger kidney is connected to a ureter with
Alternate Text
Drawing of three kidneys that represent different stages of development. At the upper left, the smallest kidney is connected to a ureter with only a couple of branches into the kidney. In the middle, a slightly larger kidney is connected to a ureter with
Caption
During normal development, the tubules that collect urine branch out throughout the baby’s kidneys.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
487 KB | 1875 x 1425
File Type
JPG
Share this page