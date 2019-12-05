Cross section of a kidney with acquired cystic kidney disease
Drawing showing the cross section of a kidney with acquired cystic kidney disease. The label “cysts” appears above the kidney with lines pointing to sacs of fluid within the kidney.
Drawing showing the cross section of a kidney with acquired cystic kidney disease. The label “cysts” appears above the kidney with lines pointing to sacs of fluid within the kidney.
In ACKD, the kidneys develop fluid-filled sacs called cysts.
881 KB | 2250 x 1800
JPG
