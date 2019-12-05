Arteries and veins of the penis

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Two drawings of the penis. The top drawing shows the arteries of the penis and the bottom drawing shows the veins of the penis. A label in the top drawing points to the arteries branching throughout the penis. A label in the bottom drawing points to the v

Alternate Text

Two drawings of the penis. The top drawing shows the arteries of the penis and the bottom drawing shows the veins of the penis. A label in the top drawing points to the arteries branching throughout the penis. A label in the bottom drawing points to the v

Caption

Arteries (top) and veins (bottom) penetrate the corpora cavernosa and the corpus spongiosum. An erection occurs when relaxed muscles allow the corpora cavernosa to fill with excess blood fed by the arteries, while drainage of blood through the veins is bl

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1.186 MB | 2100 x 2400

File Type

JPG