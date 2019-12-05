Lower esophageal sphincter
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the lower esophageal sphincter with the esophagus, lower esophageal sphincter, stomach with acid, and small intestine labeled.
Alternate Text
Caption
Lower esophageal sphincter.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
812 KB | 1800 x 1800
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Anatomy
