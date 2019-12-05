Four body types to show classes of body mass index
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of four body types to show classes of body mass index.
Alternate Text
Drawing of four body types to show classes of body mass index.
Caption
Drawing of four body types to show classes of body mass index.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
452 KB | 1800 x 1650
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels
Share this page