U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Body torso showing the brain, with the pituitary gland

View full-sized image Drawing of a body torso showing the brain, with the pituitary gland; the thyroid, with the 4 parathyroid glands; and the pancreas, with a detail of the pancreatic islets.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a body torso showing the brain, with the pituitary gland; the thyroid, with the 4 parathyroid glands; and the pancreas, with a detail of the pancreatic islets.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a body torso showing the brain, with the pituitary gland; the thyroid, with the 4 parathyroid glands; and the pancreas, with a detail of the pancreatic islets.

Caption

In MEN1, the overactive glands may include the parathyroids, pancreas, or pituitary.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases Endocrine Diseases

File Size

1.369 MB | 1950 x 2700

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Anatomy
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest