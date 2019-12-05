U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Side-view drawing of a cystoscope

View full-sized image Side-view drawing of a cystoscope, a long tube-like instrument used to examine the inside of the bladder and urethra. Labels point to the telescope lenses, prism, rod lenses, and light pillar.
Cystoscope.

199 KB | 2700 x 900

JPG

Equipment- lab English labels
