Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Side-view drawing of a cystoscope, a long tube-like instrument used to examine the inside of the bladder and urethra. Labels point to the telescope lenses, prism, rod lenses, and light pillar.

Alternate Text

Caption

Cystoscope.

File Size

199 KB | 2700 x 900

File Type

JPG