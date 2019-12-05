Outline of a human head showing the location of the pituitary gland just beneath the brain
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the outline of a human head showing the location of the pituitary gland just beneath the brain. An inset shows the pituitary gland sitting in the sella turcica, an area of bone that surrounds the pituitary gland.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the outline of a human head showing the location of the pituitary gland just beneath the brain. An inset shows the pituitary gland sitting in the sella turcica, an area of bone that surrounds the pituitary gland.
Caption
The pituitary gland sits in the sella turcica.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
782 KB | 2175 x 3000
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Anatomy
Share this page