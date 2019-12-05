Cross-section of a bladder with cystoscope visible in the urethra

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Cross-section diagram of a bladder with cystoscope visible in the urethra. An inset shows an enlarged section of the inner bladder wall where pinpoint bleeding is visible.

Alternate Text

Cross-section diagram of a bladder with cystoscope visible in the urethra. An inset shows an enlarged section of the inner bladder wall where pinpoint bleeding is visible.

Caption

Cross-section diagram of a bladder with cystoscope visible in the urethra. An inset shows an enlarged section of the inner bladder wall where pinpoint bleeding is visible.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

173 KB | 900 x 750

File Type

JPG