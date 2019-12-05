U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Forearm with an arteriovenous fistula

View full-sized image Drawing of a forearm with an arteriovenous fistula. Arrows show the direction of blood flow. Two needles are inserted into the fistula.
Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Forearm arteriovenous fistula.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

138 KB | 725 x 1318

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Anatomy
