Doctor performing a transurethral resection of the prostate
Drawing of a doctor performing a transurethral resection of the prostate. An inset shows a microscopic view of a wire loop cutting tissue from the prostate.
Drawing of a doctor performing a transurethral resection of the prostate. An inset shows a microscopic view of a wire loop cutting tissue from the prostate.
In TURP, a wire loop cuts away pieces of the prostate.
