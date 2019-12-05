Female figure with kidney stones
Description
Drawings of a female figure. The lower back and waist are shaded in the back view. The pelvic region is shaded in the front view. Shaded areas indicate where kidney stones may cause pain.
Alternate Text
Caption
Pain in the shaded areas may be caused by kidney stones.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
782 KB | 1616 x 2328
File Type
JPG
