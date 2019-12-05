U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Female figure with kidney stones

View full-sized image Drawings of a female figure. The lower back and waist are shaded in the back view. The pelvic region is shaded in the front view. Shaded areas indicate where kidney stones may cause pain.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Pain in the shaded areas may be caused by kidney stones.

Urologic Diseases

782 KB | 1616 x 2328

JPG

Unlabeled Anatomy Female
