Back side of a female figure with pain from kidney stones

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the back side of a female figure. The lower back and waist are shaded to show where kidney stones may cause pain.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the back side of a female figure. The lower back and waist are shaded to show where kidney stones may cause pain.

Caption

Pain in the shaded areas may be caused by kidney stones.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

104 KB | 252 x 800

File Type

JPG