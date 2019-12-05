Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the inside of a hemodialysis dialyzer. Labels point to the blood inlet, header, tube sheet, solution outlet, fibers, jacket, solution inlet, and blood outlet.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the inside of a hemodialysis dialyzer. Labels point to the blood inlet, header, tube sheet, solution outlet, fibers, jacket, solution inlet, and blood outlet.

Caption

Structure of a typical hollow fiber dialyzer.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

525 KB | 1679 x 2723

File Type

JPG