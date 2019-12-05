Transrectal ultrasound with prostate biopsy
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a transrectal ultrasound with prostate biopsy, showing a needle and needle guide inserted in the rectum. The bladder, transducer, and needle guide are labeled. Inset of enlarged view of prostate with needle inserted. The prostate and needle are
Alternate Text
Drawing of a transrectal ultrasound with prostate biopsy, showing a needle and needle guide inserted in the rectum. The bladder, transducer, and needle guide are labeled. Inset of enlarged view of prostate with needle inserted. The prostate and needle are
Caption
Transrectal ultrasound with prostate biopsy.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.274 MB | 1875 x 3000
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEquipment- medical male English labels Procedure Anatomy
Share this page