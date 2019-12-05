Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The esophagus, stomach, duodenum, small intestine, large intestine, colon, rectum, and anus are labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The esophagus, stomach, duodenum, small intestine, large intestine, colon, rectum, and anus are labeled.

Caption

Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The esophagus, stomach, duodenum, small intestine, large intestine, colon, rectum, and anus are labeled.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

868 KB | 2250 x 2175

File Type

JPG