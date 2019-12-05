U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Cross section of a digital rectal exam

View full-sized image Cross section of a digital rectal exam. A health care provider’s gloved index finger is inserted into the rectum to feel the size and shape of the prostate.
Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Digital rectal exam.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

401 KB | 1500 x 1350

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

procedure english labels anatomy
