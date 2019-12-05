U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Front view of an adult female urinary tract with the kidneys, ureters, bladder, urethra, pelvic floor muscles, and sphincters labeled

Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Front view of urinary tract.

Urologic Diseases

628 KB | 1500 x 1825

JPG

english labels anatomy female
