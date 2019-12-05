Urinary tract in the outline of a male figure with an inset of a cross section of the bladder
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the urinary tract in the outline of a male figure with an inset of a cross section of the bladder. The cross-section image has arrows and labels that show the normal direction of urine flow in a normal ureter and reflux in a shortened ureter. O
Alternate Text
Drawing of the urinary tract in the outline of a male figure with an inset of a cross section of the bladder. The cross-section image has arrows and labels that show the normal direction of urine flow in a normal ureter and reflux in a shortened ureter. O
Caption
Primary VUR due to a shortened ureter.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
532 KB | 2100 x 1247
File Type
JPG
Related Keywordsanatomy male english labels
Share this page