Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the lower gastrointestinal tract inside the outline of a man’s torso with an inset that includes labels for cecum, ascending colon, transverse colon, descending colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus

Alternate Text

Drawing of the lower gastrointestinal tract inside the outline of a man’s torso with an inset that includes labels for cecum, ascending colon, transverse colon, descending colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus

Caption

The lower GI tract

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

338 KB | 1758 x 879

File Type

JPG