Child’s gastrointestinal tract with labels pointing to the liver, esophagus, stomach, large intestine, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus

Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a child’s gastrointestinal tract with labels pointing to the liver, esophagus, stomach, large intestine, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus.

Alternate Text

Caption

HD is a disease of the large intestine that causes severe constipation or intestinal obstruction.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

274 KB | 708 x 908

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
