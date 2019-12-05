Child’s gastrointestinal tract with labels pointing to the liver, esophagus, stomach, large intestine, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a child’s gastrointestinal tract with labels pointing to the liver, esophagus, stomach, large intestine, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a child’s gastrointestinal tract with labels pointing to the liver, esophagus, stomach, large intestine, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus.
Caption
HD is a disease of the large intestine that causes severe constipation or intestinal obstruction.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
274 KB | 708 x 908
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy English labels
Share this page