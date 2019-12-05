U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Large intestine showing the diseased segment before and after ostomy surgery

View full-sized image Drawing of the large intestine showing the diseased segment before and after ostomy surgery.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the large intestine showing the diseased segment before and after ostomy surgery.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the large intestine showing the diseased segment before and after ostomy surgery.

Caption

Drawing of the large intestine showing the diseased segment before and after ostomy surgery.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

181 KB | 1231 x 612

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Procedure Anatomy English labels
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest