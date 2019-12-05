Digestive tract with labeled liver - labeled
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the digestive tract inside the outline of a man’s torso with label pointing to the liver.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the digestive tract inside the outline of a man’s torso with label pointing to the liver.
Caption
Hepatitis A is a virus, or infection, that causes inflammation of the liver.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
250 KB | 1028 x 1312
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy English labels
Share this page