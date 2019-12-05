U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Digestive tract - mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine labeled - labeled

View full-sized image Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, and small intestine are labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, and small intestine are labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, and small intestine are labeled.

Caption

Illustration of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, and small intestine are labeled.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

248 KB | 1047 x 1218

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest