Urinary tract - cross-sections - English labeled

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the urinary tract with labels to the kidneys, bladder, ureters, and urethra. Insets show a cross section of the kidney with labels to the kidney, stones, and ureter and a cross section of the bladder with labels to the ureters, and stones, and bladder.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the urinary tract with labels to the kidneys, bladder, ureters, and urethra. Insets show a cross section of the kidney with labels to the kidney, stones, and ureter and a cross section of the bladder with labels to the ureters, stones, bladder,

Caption

Kidney stones in the kidney and urinary tract.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

437 KB | 1764 x 1164

File Type

JPG