Urinary tract - cross-sections - English labeled
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the urinary tract with labels to the kidneys, bladder, ureters, and urethra. Insets show a cross section of the kidney with labels to the kidney, stones, and ureter and a cross section of the bladder with labels to the ureters, and stones, and bladder.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the urinary tract with labels to the kidneys, bladder, ureters, and urethra. Insets show a cross section of the kidney with labels to the kidney, stones, and ureter and a cross section of the bladder with labels to the ureters, stones, bladder,
Caption
Kidney stones in the kidney and urinary tract.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
437 KB | 1764 x 1164
File Type
JPG
