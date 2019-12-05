Kidney stone shapes
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Drawing of three kidney stones of various shapes. The stones are labeled golf ball–sized and brown, small and smooth, and jagged and yellow.
Kidney stones vary in size and shape. These stones are not actual size.
