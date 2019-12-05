U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Digestive tract - close-up cross-section of stomach - labeled

View full-sized image Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. Inset shows a cross section of the stomach.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. Inset shows a cross section of the stomach.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body. Inset shows a cross section of the stomach.

Caption

GERD results when the lower esophageal sphincter—the muscle that acts as a valve between the esophagus and stomach—becomes weak or relaxes when it should not, causing stomach contents to rise up into the esophagus.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

457 KB | 1689 x 1034

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest