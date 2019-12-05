U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Normal urinary tract - infant - labeled

View full-sized image Front-view drawing of a normal urinary tract in an infant. The kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra are labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

The urinary tract includes two kidneys, two ureters, a bladder, and a urethra.

Urologic Diseases

226 KB | 813 x 1041

JPG

Anatomy English labels
