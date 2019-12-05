U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Child digestive tract with inset showing a cross section of the stomach

Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a child's body. Inset shows a cross section of the stomach.
Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a child’s body. Inset shows a cross section of the stomach.

Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a child’s body. Inset shows a cross section of the stomach.

GERD results when the lower esophageal sphincter—the muscle that acts as a valve between the esophagus and stomach—becomes weak or relaxes when it should not, causing stomach contents to rise up into the esophagus.

Digestive Diseases

972 KB | 2789 x 1680

JPG

English labels Anatomy
