Child digestive tract with inset showing a cross section of the stomach

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a child’s body. Inset shows a cross section of the stomach.

Alternate Text

Caption

GERD results when the lower esophageal sphincter—the muscle that acts as a valve between the esophagus and stomach—becomes weak or relaxes when it should not, causing stomach contents to rise up into the esophagus.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

972 KB | 2789 x 1680

File Type

JPG