Child digestive tract with inset showing a cross section of the stomach
Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a child’s body. Inset shows a cross section of the stomach.
GERD results when the lower esophageal sphincter—the muscle that acts as a valve between the esophagus and stomach—becomes weak or relaxes when it should not, causing stomach contents to rise up into the esophagus.
