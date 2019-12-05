U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Digestive tract - child

View full-sized image Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a child’s body.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

264 KB | 1050 x 1698

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy Unlabeled
