Digestive tract - labeled

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of the digestive tract within an outline of the top half of a human body.

The upper GI tract includes the mouth, esophagus, stomach, duodenum, and small intestine. The lower GI tract consists of the large intestine—which includes the colon and rectum—and anus.

