GI tract - close-up of adhesions - labeled

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the GI tract showing the esophagus, stomach, and large intestine. Inset shows abdominal adhesions on the small intestine, also labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the GI tract showing the esophagus, stomach, and large intestine. Inset shows abdominal adhesions on the small intestine, also labeled.

Caption

Abdominal adhesions.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

594 KB | 1084 x 1880

File Type

JPG